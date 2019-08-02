Coaches poll: NC State, Duke receive votes but are unranked, Clemson atop rankings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now August, which means we’re less than a month away from the start of college football.
Many teams are in camp and gearing up for the season, but not before we get to see where the coaches have ranked the nation’s top 25 teams.
North Carolina State, Duke, and North Carolina were not included in the rankings, but the Wolfpack and Blue Devils both received votes in the rankings. A hot start for both teams may land them inside the top 25 before long.
The ACC has the fewest teams ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll with two, but maintain the top-rated team in defending conference and national champion Clemson. It is the first preseason No. 1 ranking for the Tigers in the history of the coaches poll.
Syracuse flies in at No. 22 as the only other ACC team.
North Carolina’s last appearance in the preseason poll came before the 2016 season.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe were part of the 65 coaches who voted.
Here’s the poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
T17. Wisconsin
T17. UCF
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami (FL) 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; TCU 63; USC 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1; Minnesota 1.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Advertising company to remove NC gun shop’s billboard insulting minority congresswomen
- Man accused of orchestrating SC woman’s murder from prison, 7 others charged
- Viral SC Girl Scout cookie buyer arrested in drug bust pleads guilty, threatens to kill prosecutor
- NC victim shares story after suspect in her case was released on electronic monitoring
- Woman says she lost hair in clumps after using Nair-tainted shampoo
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now