Coaches poll: NC State, Duke receive votes but are unranked, Clemson atop rankings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now August, which means we’re less than a month away from the start of college football.

Many teams are in camp and gearing up for the season, but not before we get to see where the coaches have ranked the nation’s top 25 teams.

North Carolina State, Duke, and North Carolina were not included in the rankings, but the Wolfpack and Blue Devils both received votes in the rankings. A hot start for both teams may land them inside the top 25 before long.

The ACC has the fewest teams ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll with two, but maintain the top-rated team in defending conference and national champion Clemson. It is the first preseason No. 1 ranking for the Tigers in the history of the coaches poll.

Syracuse flies in at No. 22 as the only other ACC team.

North Carolina’s last appearance in the preseason poll came before the 2016 season.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe were part of the 65 coaches who voted.

Here’s the poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (6)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

T17. Wisconsin

T17. UCF

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami (FL) 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; TCU 63; USC 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1; Minnesota 1.

