CONWAY, S.C. (WNCN/WBTW) – Timing could not have been worse for Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall.

In a time of a likely difficult decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the university, that news was overshadowed by another player in his own quarterback room.

Backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested early Sunday morning after a woman accused him of slamming her to the ground after she refused his sexual advances, police said.

“This has been extremely hard for me, but after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities,” McCall tweeted.

But it was Carpenter who was arrested, and charged, with third-degree assault and battery, according to online booking records and a report from WNCN’s sister station, WBTW.

Carpenter is said to have tried to grab a woman at a party, and when others noticed what was occurring, they pulled him away from her, according to a police report obtained by WBTW.

The report also said when the woman tried to approach Carpenter about the situation, he again inappropriately approached her. It even led to him picking her up and slamming her to the sidewalk, the report accuses.

The police report also said the woman had swelling on the back of the head.

Despite the report, Carpenter told police he didn’t attend parties and was at home the entire time.

Meanwhile, as that investigation ensues, McCall said he will play in Coastal’s bowl game in Alabama against East Carolina University before he exits the Chanticleers.

“It has been an absolute honor to be the quarterback at Coastal Carolina for the past three seasons,” he said. “I have enjoyed it more than anything, and I’ll never forget what it was like. Putting on that teal jersey is a special feeling I never took for granted.”