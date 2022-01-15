COVID-19 and the CIAA: a whole new whirled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Once again COVID-19 is making college basketball a challenge in the CIAA.

The virus isn’t shutting things down like last season, but due to the rapid rise of cases and positivity rates across the country, schools are putting in some rules to keep the athletes safer in order to continue playing games.

Saint Augustine’s University has a no-spectator policy at men’s and women’s home basketball games. A.K.A. no fans are allowed inside Emery Gymnasium for basketball contests until further notice.

The only people allowed inside are participating players, coaches, officials, administrative staff, gameday operations staff and essential personnel.

Down in Fayetteville, the Broncos put in a no spectator policy inside Capel Arena as well. Only essential personnel are allowed.

Over at Shaw University, the school allows the first 100 current students with a valid ID card, as well as game day staff, inside C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium. Additionally, each player is allowed to have two guests as well.

These decisions were made for the health, safety and welfare of the students, student-athletes, coaches, campus community and visitors. Each of these schools tells us these policies are subject to change as they continue to monitor the situation.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t get your fill of CIAA basketball action. Anyone can watch all the games via live video on the CIAA Sports Network.

Furthermore, the CIAA is still planning to hold its conference tournament next month in Baltimore, Maryland. To try and keep everyone as safe as possible they have put in the following guidelines:

Patrons at the CIAA Basketball Tournament will be REQUIRED to wear face coverings for all games in Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Vaccinations are recommended but not required.

Those attending any official ancillary events during CIAA Tournament Week will be REQUIRED to wear face coverings. Proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required at select private (invitation-only) events.

The 2022 CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament will be held Feb. 22 -26 at Royal Farms Arena.