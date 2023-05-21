RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC Baseball Tournament schedule is out and right off the bat, Triangle fans are in for a treat. Duke and NC State will tangle at 7:00 on Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Devils are seeded #5 while the Wolfpack is #9 and, along with #4 Miami, the trio make up Pool D.

Meanwhile #7 North Carolina is in Pool B and will face #11 Georgia Tech Tuesday at 3:00. North Carolina and NC State will hit the field again on Thursday. The Tar Heels facing #2 Virginia at 3:00 while the Wolfpack and Miami meet at 7:00.

Duke has a two day layoff before completing Pool play on Friday against Miami at 3:00.

The team with the best record in Pool play will advance to Saturday’s semifinals. If two teams in Pool play have the same record the team with the highest seed will advance.

The winner of Pool D will face the winner of Pool A Saturday at 1:00. The championship game is set for noon on Sunday.