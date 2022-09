DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After three weeks, the North Carolina Central Eagles are not only undefeated but ranked No. 25 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

This is the first time they have been ranked since 2017 when they finished the season ranked as high as No. 19.

CBS 17 talked with head coach Trei Oliver about the ranking, how his team performed last week and what he would like to see them do this week against Virginia-Lynchburg.