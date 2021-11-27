East Carolina earns spot in Dec. 27 Military Bowl

EAST HARTFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 23: East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston with his team in the tunnel prior to the start the game as the East Carolina Pirates take on the UConn Huskies on November 23, 2019, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, M.D. (WNCN) – After not reaching a bowl game since the 2014 season, the East Carolina University Pirates finally know where they’re headed this postseason.

The Pirates will bus up to Annapolis, Maryland for the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with kickoff starting at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“We are ecstatic to invite East Carolina and expect to welcome a large contingent of Pirates fans to the National Capital Region,” Military Bowl President and Executive Director Steve Beck said. “East Carolina is in the midst of a terrific season and we can sense the excitement surrounding the team. We look forward to a great Bowl Week and game.”

The Pirates finished with their best record in seven seasons, going 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference. The five wins in-conference also marked a four-game win streak that included an upset in overtime away at the University of Memphis.

ECU also already played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this season, topping the Naval Academy on Nov. 20 thanks to a career-long 50-yard field goal as time expired from freshman kicker Owen Daffer.

The Dec. 27 appearance will be ECU’s second appearance all-time in the Military Bowl. It’s first came in a 51-20 loss to the University of Maryland in 2010.

ECU’s opponent is TBD at this time.