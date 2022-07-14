GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A staple is staying put in Greenville.

The East Carolina Pirates locked up head baseball coach Cliff Godwin through 2029, confirmed by multiple sources Thursday morning. The Board of Trustees approved Godwin’s contract extension through June 30, 2029, the university said in an official release.

Godwin previously spent eight years at the point for the Pirates before the extension, who has been to six NCAA Regional berths, including 2018, 2019, 2021 and as the 2022 Greenville Regional host, four Super Regional appearances, including the Greenville Super Regional this season, three American Athletic Conference regular season titles and three AAC Tournament crowns. He also has led the program to a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record.

“We are fortunate to have Cliff Godwin leading our baseball program into the future,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said to ECU in a release. “Cliff is a Pirate, he wants to be here, he understands what it means to be a student-athlete, and he brings a competitive drive and enthusiasm every day to make our program one of the nation’s best. “The success of our baseball program over the past four years is truly remarkable with four-straight NCAA Regional appearances and three consecutive trips to the Super Regional.”

Godwin also graduated from ECU in 2000 and played four seasons of Pirate baseball under legend Keith LeClair.