GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The East Carolina baseball team will host its second Super Regional in school history — and its first at Clark-LeClair Stadium — this weekend after winning its third consecutive Greenville Regional.

The No. 8 Pirates hosted Coppin State, Coastal Carolina University and the University of Virginia in the Greenville Regional across the four-day event.

ECU could’ve wrapped the tournament on Sunday, but had its 20-game win-streak snapped in a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, forcing a rematch in a winner-take-all game on Monday.

The Pirates ended up laying down the hammer.

ECU jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead behind a RBI triple from senior outfielder Bryson Worrell to score sophomore infielder Zach Agnos. Worrell then came home on freshman first baseman Jacob Jenkins-Cowart’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates plated two more in the bottom of the third on a 2-RBI single from Jenkins-Cowart, too.

Coastal Carolina cut the lead in half on a two-run homerun in the top of the fourth before the Pirates inched away with a run each in the fifth and sixth.

But during the seventh inning was when the Pirates put the game away.

ECU scored eight runs in the inning to take an 11-run lead.

Five different players batted in a RBI and Worrell put the cherry on top with another homer in the tournament.

The Pirates would give up another home run in the following inning, but would take the Regional-winning game, 13-4.

“The Pirates are 20-1 in their last 21 games,” Godwin told WNCT. “We are exactly where we want to be.”

ECU defeated Coppin State 17-1 on Friday and Virginia 4-2 on Saturday to jump into the championship game.

Coastal Carolina dropped its opening game to Virginia, 7-2, but eliminated Coppin State 8-6 on Saturday, and then, got revenge against Virginia (7-6) to go on its improbable run.

ECU will host the Texas Longhorns this weekend.

WNCT/Jason O. Boyd contributed to this article.