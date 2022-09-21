LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WNCN) – Former UCLA basketball star Jalen Hill has died after going missing in Costa Rica, the university confirmed Wednesday morning after rumors of his death began circling Tuesday night.

He was 22.

Hill played portions of three seasons for the Bruins before leaving the team for anxiety and depression reasons after the 2020-21 season, he said in a personal Instagram post at the time.

Hill’s father, George, posted on Instagram that his family learned of Jalen’s death Tuesday night, that the university later confirmed Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen has passed away. Jalen went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing. We realize that many will have questions but we are unable to share any details at this time,” the post said in part.

Additionally, UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin said in a statement that Hill “was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon.”