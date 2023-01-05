RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of the Triangle’s top men’s basketball players have teamed up to endorse a Raleigh-based nutrition supplement company.

A digital ad released Thursday by BOA Nutrition features North Carolina big man Armando Bacot and Duke guard Jeremy Roach and plays on the rivalry between the two proud programs.

The company said its separate name, image and likeness deals also include equity ownership of the company.

The ad promotes one of the company’s sports aerosol products, BOA Ignite. The company also said it can be quicker to rehydrate with a spray into the mouth than with a drink, saying the aerosol blast can help hydrate athletes up to 10 times faster than liquids, powders, gels or other items.

“Armando and Jeremy represent the very best in their sport and we’re excited that BOA products are helping them fully optimize their performances on and off the court,” CEO Jon Pritchett said. “They are both smart, business-minded individuals and we couldn’t be more pleased that they not only endorse our products, but as shareholders they also see the growth potential that lies ahead for BOA. In addition to being exceptional people and world-class athletes, their visibility as part of the legendary Duke-Carolina rivalry provides a platform unlike any other in sports.”

But for Roach, the timing could have been better.

The ad was released about 12 hours after he missed all eight of his shots and finished with just four points in the 16th-ranked Blue Devils’ 84-60 loss to N.C. State.