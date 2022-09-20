GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its headquarters to Charlotte next year.

The league on Tuesday ended its year-long relocation process by saying it would leave Greensboro — where it had been based since its 1953 founding at a country club in the city.

Commissioner Jim Phillips called it “a transformational day” for the conference and says Charlotte “not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC.”

The conference has played its football championship game in Charlotte in 11 of the past 12 years, with the exception of 2016 — when it was staged in Orlando, Florida, due to its opposition to North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.”

The ACC also holds its highest profile preseason media days — those for football and men’s and women’s basketball — at hotels in downtown Charlotte.

State lawmakers earmarked $15 million in the budget to keep the conference headquartered in North Carolina for at least another 15 years. Published reports indicated Orlando also was under consideration.

This screenshot of the state budget shows the clauses that promise the Atlantic Coast Conference $15 million if it keeps its headquarters in North Carolina for at least another 15 years. The league said Tuesday it would relocate to Charlotte from Greensboro.

Instead, the league will move into the Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union, and will use the current academic year as its transition period.

The league — which turns 70 in 2023 — had been based in Greensboro since its founding during a meeting in the clubhouse at Sedgefield Country Club.