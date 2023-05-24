RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Triangle rival mascots are on the ballot for the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Rameses from the University of North Carolina and Duke’s Blue Devil are among the 18 up for selection this year.

Among those also on the ballot this year are Otto the Orange from Syracuse, Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota’s Goldy the gopher.

You can vote for up to seven at this link. The voting deadline is midnight Saturday.

Between four and six mascots typically are inducted each year. This year’s class will be announced June 23.

Any mascots with a score of 60% or better earn induction, and selections by the hall’s executive committee count six times more than voting by the general public.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is located in Whiting, Indiana.