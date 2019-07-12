Highlighting Duke, UNC and NC State’s non-conference basketball schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Coach K vs. Tom Izzo, Part 14? North Carolina State getting a rematch with Auburn fresh off a Final Four run? The Tar Heels playing at Carmichael Arena for the first time since 1986? This year’s non-conference schedules for the Big 3 in the Triangle are exciting as ever.

Duke

The Blue Devils will open the season with exhibition contests against Northwest Missouri State (Oct. 28) and Missouri State (Oct. 30), but the real fun begins less than a week later.

Duke’s first regular-season game will pit them against the Kansas Jayhawks in a matchup of two legendary coaches and programs. What’s more? The game takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Mike Krzyzewski and Kansas coach Bill Self have faced off four times since the coaches have been at their respective schools. The last came in 2018 as the Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 85-81 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach K’s Blue Devils also have a key matchup against Michigan State, who eliminated the Blue Devils in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Spartans’ head coach Tom Izzo and Krzyzewski have faced off numerous times, with Krzyzewski holding an 11-2 record over Izzo.

Here is Duke’s full non-conference schedule:

Countdown to Craziness – October 18

vs. Northwest Missouri State – October 28 [Exhibition]

vs. Missouri State – October 30 [Exhibition]

vs. Kansas – November 5 (Madison Square Garden) [Champions Classic]

vs. Colorado State – November 8

vs. Central Arkansas – November 12

vs. California – November 21 (Madison Square Garden) [Empire Classic]

vs. Georgetown/Texas – November 22 (Madison Square Garden) [Empire Classic]

vs. Stephen F. Austin – November 26

vs. Winthrop – November 29

at. Michigan State – December 3 [ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge]

vs. Wofford – December 19

vs. Brown – December 28

North Carolina

The last time the Tar Heels played in Carmichael Arena — 1986 — Roy Williams was an assistant under legendary coach Dean Smith.

North Carolina will make a return for one game to the house where stars like Michael Jordan and James Worthy made their name on Dec. 15 against Wofford.

Carolina will also get a road date with Gonzaga days later on Dec. 18. The Zags and Heels faced off in the 2017 National Championship game with North Carolina coming out victorious.

The majority of UNC’s non-conference schedule features teams from around the Carolinas including Elon, Winston-Salem State (exhibition), Gardner-Webb and UNC-Wilmington. The Heels get Ohio State in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Here’s UNC’s full non-conference outlook:

Friday, Nov. 1 — vs. Winston-Salem State (EXHIBITION)

Friday, Nov. 8 — at UNC-Wilmington

Friday, Nov. 15 — vs. Gardner-Webb

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — vs. Elon (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Team TBD

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Team TBD

Friday, Nov. 29 — Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Team TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 4 — vs. Ohio State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

Sunday, Dec. 15 — vs. Wofford

Wednesday, Dec. 18 — AT Gonzaga

Saturday, Dec. 21 — vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) (CBS)

Monday, Dec. 30 — vs. Yale

North Carolina State

Many believe North Carolina State’s notoriously weak non-conference schedule may have cost them a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season. The team ranked last among all 353 Division I teams in non-conference strength of schedule.

Coach Kevin Keatts has heard the concerns and was proactive in getting N.C. State some quality competition outside of ACC play.

The Wolfpack’s full non-conference schedule has yet to be announced, but we’re aware of a few games that could be pretty exciting to watch.

N.C. State’s motley crew of transfers and seasoned upperclassmen will face off against Memphis’ elite freshman recruiting class in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

UNC-Greensboro will get a visit from the Wolfpack this season. The Wolfpack may have made a wise decision in scheduling a game in Greensboro where the ACC Tournament will make a return this year. The game may allow the team to get used to playing on the rims at the Greensboro Coliseum, which could prove to be a slight advantage come tournament time.

