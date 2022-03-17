RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s officially day one of the madness. Tip-off is at 12:15 p.m. eastern Thursday and the college basketball tournament has games starting all the way through almost 10 p.m.

It often doesn’t take any alum, college basketball fan, bracket-maker or sports fan alike very long to yell at their team or a bad call. So today, instead of saying “take a chill pill,” say “suck on a Chillollipop.”

Coors Light is “bringing the chill” in a new form of a “Chillollipop,” a refreshing beer-flavored lollipop.

Have you ever seen the soccer moms shove Dum-Dums in their mouths so they don’t yell during games? It’s the same idea.

The Associated Press said the “Chillollipop” brand was inspired to try a social experiment of its own to test the effectiveness of the lollipop after reading about previous social experiments about lollipops and hard candies where they’re used to calm down club and bar-goers.

As the brand known for its chill ethos, Coors Light enlisted the advice of Manhattan College professor Donald E. Gibson, Ph.D., who weighed in on the charged state sports fans experience while watching games.

“Emotions are contagious,” said Gibson. “If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation.”

The brand hopes the Chillollipop will bring calm to the madness of college basketball.

“March is one of the most stressful times of the year for a college basketball fan,” said Marcelo Pascoa, the Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “During all the incredible highs and lows of March basketball, Coors Light is the brand to bring a moment of chill. Whether in the form of a Chillollipop to bring the calm, or a mountain-cold Coors Light to refresh spirits.”

The lollipop, intended for consumers 21+ and crafted to taste similar to Coors Light, does not contain alcohol but does have a frothy foam top, similar to the experience of drinking a Coors Light from a pint.

Beginning today, through the end of the tournament, Coors Light ‘Chillollipops’ will be sold in 6-packs at shop.coorslight.com for $3.17, a nod to the first day of the tournament.

The first March Madness game tips off between No. 6 Colorado State and No. 11 Michigan at 12:15 eastern.