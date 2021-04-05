Methodist University Monarchs football team falls short in championship game

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Methodist University Monarchs football team faded in the second half of the USA South Athletic Conference Spring 2021 Football Championship, losing to Huntingdon College 31-20.

“Definitely not the way we wanted it to end and unfortunately we seemed like we beat ourselves at times,” said Monarchs head football coach Keven Williams. “Just when we started coming back we kind of ran out of time towards the end.”

The Monarchs used big plays from Kobe Praylow (4 catches 79 yards, 3 rushes 74 yards. 1 TD) to get on the board first with his 70-yard touchdown rush. Later in the second quarter, Monarchs Quarterback Brandon Bullins (23 for 44, 279 yards, 2 TD’s) hit Tobias Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 at halftime. Moving the ball wasn’t the issue, stopping the Huntingdon rush was. The Hawks rushed the ball an incredible 73 times. Huntingdon’s Kaha McReynolds (158 yards), Landon Cotney (118 yards) and Jalen Pugh (113 yards) each rushed for over 100 yards while the team converted on three 4th down attempts keeping drives alive.

“We had the box stuffed we had everything you know the problem is just inches is the best way I can say it you know,” said coach Williams. “We had the adjustment they had the adjustment and it just kept coming down to third down here third down there and they would just get it by inches.”

Down 17 in the fourth when most teams would have packed it in the Monarchs showed this season won’t be a flash in the pan. Bullins orchestrated a 14 play, 51-yard drive in under two minutes which culminated in a yard TD pass to AJ Cooper making it a 31-20 game.

“Our guys never quit and I know they’ll never quit,” said coach Williams. “I know they’re young and we still have some things to learn but I can tell you we will always keep fighting.”

The Monarchs finish the season with their only loss coming in the championship game. Truly a bad day to have a bad day. Their 4-1 record is the best ever under coach Williams. With most of his team returning and a new season starting in a few months he hopes this experience, although painful, will serve as fuel for his up-and-coming team.

“You don’t always get to this point and the fact that we have gotten here and we have kind of seen what it’s like hopefully, our guys understand that once you get here it goes to that next level,” said coach Williams. “They’ve gotten to this point and now we have to take another step forward next year.”