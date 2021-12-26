Military Bowl canceled keeping East Carolina’s bowl absence active

EAST HARTFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 23: East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston with his team in the tunnel prior to the start the game as the East Carolina Pirates take on the UConn Huskies on November 23, 2019, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, M.D. (WNCN) – East Carolina University will not play in the Military Bowl on Monday after it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues, per sources.

Multiple reports say issues arose for its opponent, Boston College, forcing the cancellation.

“This is painful to digest. I’m hurting for the young men representing our football program,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said in a statement. “We are crushed that we can’t compete on Monday…Everyone involved with our program has persevered through adversity over the past two years during this pandemic, so it was extremely difficult to tell them the 2021 season is complete.”

Kickoff was slated for 2:30 p.m. inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, at the United States Naval Academy.

The Pirates would have competed in a bowl game for the first time since 2014, and the first under newly-extended head coach Mike Houston. ECU finished the regular season 7-5, including a 5-3 American Athletic Conference record – the most wins it has secured in conference play in years.

Devastated for these young men……love this group!! I am heartbroken for our Seniors.#Family pic.twitter.com/qv4MWcS4h6 — Mike Houston (@ECUCoachHouston) December 26, 2021

