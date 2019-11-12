Miller, Blount send NC Central past SC Upstate 73-64

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Randy Miller Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and Jibri Blount grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and North Carolina Central beat South Carolina Upstate 73-64 on Monday night.
Miller finished 6-of-9 shooting — which included 5 of 6 from 3-point range — and made all 12 of his foul shots. Blount added 16 points in the effort. The only blemishes on their stat lines were Blount’s eight turnovers and Miller’s six.
Ty Graves added 14 points for the Eagles (1-1).
Graves made a 3-pointer and Blount scored eight straight for a 22-9 lead. South Carolina State (1-2) used a 9-2 run and closed to six before Miller buried consecutive 3-pointers and a pair of free throws.
Nevin Zink’s layup to start the second half brought the Spartans within 32-27 but they never got closer. Bryson Mozone lead Upstate with 17 points and Zink and Josh Aldrich each scored 10.
