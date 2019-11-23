NC A&T overwhelms NC Central for a 54-0 win

N.C. A&T’s Kylil Carter (10) looks to pass the ball against the Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kylil Carter threw two touchdown passes and Kashon Baker and Jah-Maine Martin each ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina A&T beat North Carolina Central 54-0 on Saturday.

It was the Aggies’ second shutout of the season. They beat Delaware State 37-0 on Sept. 27. They now have won four of their last five contests.

North Carolina A&T (8-3, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) clinched a berth to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and will seek its third straight HBCU national title.

Carter completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Bell for a 6-0 lead on the Aggies’ opening drive. Jah-Maine Martin followed that with 20-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 advantage. North Carolina A&T went on to pile up 520 yards on offense.

North Carolina Central (4-8, 3-5) managed just nine yards in total offense while fumbling five times giving it away twice. The Eagles had just four first downs.

