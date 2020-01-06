NC Central offers scholarship to Bronny James; son of LeBron James

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — How cool would it be to see LeBron James in the Bull City, watching his son put up numbers for North Carolina Central?

Well, according to reports, there is a possibility it could happen.

According to verbalcommits.com, LeVelle Moton’s Eagles have offered LeBron James Jr., 15, also known as “Bronny” a scholarship — one of few Division I schools that have taken a dive at landing the prodigy.

Bronny James currently plays at powerhouse Sierra Canyon (CA) with other highly touted recruits. There is no word on whether NCCU has offered any of his teammates.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, the Triangle’s three ACC teams — Duke, North Carolina, and NC State have not yet put their names in a hat for Bronny’s services, but it could come soon.

LeVelle Moton’s Eagles have built a strong program over the years and have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons, albeit struggles this year.

A freshman at Sierra Canyon, Bronny James is currently ranked as a 2-star combo guard by verbalcommits.com but that will likely change as his high school career continues on.

