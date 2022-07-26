GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State is once again picked to finish second in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

The Wolfpack were selected for the second straight year to finish behind Clemson in the division race in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason poll released Tuesday.

The Tigers received 1,080 total poll points and 111 first place votes and are the favorites to win the league for the seventh time in eight years.

But at least the voting margin between them and N.C. State (959 points, 44 first-place votes) got significantly closer. Last year, Clemson had 224 more poll points and 145 more first-place votes than N.C. State did.

The Wolfpack return seven starters on offense, including quarterback Devin Leary, and 10 on defense from a team that went 9-3 but had its Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA canceled at the last minute due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program.

Miami was the pick to win the Coastal Division for the second time since joining the league by the 164 voting media members.

This is the final year the league will be split into divisions, with the conference shifting its scheduling plan in 2023 with the two teams with the best winning percentages advancing to play in the championship game.

Reigning Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest was picked to finish third in its division and received four first-place votes.

North Carolina was the pick to finish third in the Coastal Division behind the Hurricanes and reigning league champion Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels received 18 first-place votes.

Duke was once again chosen to finish last in the Coastal. Their 220 poll points were the second-fewest in the league, with only Atlantic Division last-place pick Syracuse (201) having fewer.