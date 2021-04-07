NC State baseball beats App State, Coach Avent celebrates 900th win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State jumped on top of Appalachian State early and never looked back beating the Mountaineers 13-2 and giving head coach Elliott Avent his 900th win as head coach of the Wolfpack.

“You know all wins feel pretty good. I’ve never had one that didn’t feel good and with some things we’ve gone through this year I just want to see this team keep rolling,” said N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent. “It’s just really, really tough with the league being so good and teams that you play in the middle of the week. It’s not easy.”

N.C. State started the scoring when JT Jarrett was brought home on a Luca Tresh fielders choice in the first inning. Junior Devonte Brown added two more to it in the second inning with his third home run of the year. Sophomore Tyler McDonough (3-4) put up one more in the 5th inning with a solo home run, his 4th of the season.

“I was sitting on the fastball and saw change up,” said McDonough. “I just adjusted to it and I got the barrel on it.”

In the process, McDonough extended his reached base streak to 39 games, the longest streak currently held by an ACC player. It pushes his hit streak now to 8 games. The Wolfpack saved their best offensive display for the 6th inning. N.C. State put up nine runs on seven hits to take a commanding 13-1 lead.

“We’re a good hitting team and just trying to find that consistency right now,” said McDonough. “Just looking for good hitting like we did today.”

“When you get an inning like that then people go to the plate and say hey now I get my whacks in and try to pull the ball and hit it out and we didn’t do that,” said Avent. “We are still competing we’re still trying to get better we know we’ve got a hill to climb but we are slowly trying to make that progress and trying to be around when May and June get here and get in the ACC tournament and be playing our best ball then.”

The offense may have taken center stage but it shared the spotlight with the Wolfpack pitching staff. Starting pitcher Chris Villman (2-2) went six innings giving up three hits and just one earned run striking out seven Mountaineers.

“My confidence is pretty good right now just knowing that I’ve been pitching pretty good and the teams been behind my back pretty well,” said Villman. “I just wanted to keep throwing strikes and let our offense keep doing what it was doing.”

“He’s had three quality mid-week starts. Two against UNC Greensboro, which is a good offensive ball club,” said Avent. “He had a great outing tonight and until we get Baker Nelson and Canaan Silver back the guys know they need to go out there and have quality starts and that’s what we got tonight.”

Coby Ingle added a scoreless 7th. Garrett Payne, who hasn’t pitched all year, handled the 8th striking out three and Logan Bender finished off the 9th to secure the win.

“We know we have to develop some arms out of the bullpen that haven’t pitched that much this year,” said Avent. “A lot of these guys missed some preseason and November and January with injuries or quarantine and so some of these guys that are pitching in right now haven’t had an opportunity for things that were out of their control.”

The Wolfpack have the next two days off before they travel to Newton, Massachusetts, to face the Boston College Eagles this Friday at 3 p.m.

“We just have to carry the confidence we have today into this weekend,” said McDonough. “Hopefully we can do the same thing.”