RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two central North Carolina schools are paired up in the first round of the NCAA baseball tournament.

North Carolina State will take on Campbell on Friday in their tournament opener hosted by South Carolina.

The Wolfpack and Fighting Camels were two of four Triangle-area teams — along with North Carolina and Duke — to make the field of 64 teams vying to reach the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The winner between N.C. State and Campbell will take on the winner of the South Carolina-Central Connecticut State game on Saturday, with those losers playing in an elimination game.

North Carolina is being sent to Terre Haute, Indiana, for the regional hosted by Indiana State. The Tar Heels will take on Iowa, with either the host Sycamores or Wright State.

Duke is also headed to the Palmetto State — to Coastal Carolina. The Blue Devils will take on UNC Wilmington with either the Chanticleers or Rider awaiting them Saturday.

Eight schools from the state made the field, including Charlotte and East Carolina. The only regional host in the state is Wake Forest, the No. 1 overall seed.

Here are the starting times for the local teams’ openers Friday:

N.C. State vs. Campbell, 1 p.m., in Columbia, S.C.

Duke vs. UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m., in Conway, S.C.

North Carolina vs Iowa, 7 p.m., in Terre Haute, Ind.