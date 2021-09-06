New St. Augustine’s weight room has student-athletes pumped

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Take a walk on Saint Augustine’s campus and you can’t help but notice the numerous building projects underway. Some won’t be finished for months but one, the brand new weight room, was just completed much to the delight of the student-athletes.

“We’re very fortunate to have an administration that actually cares for the student-athlete experience,” said Saint Augustine’s director of strength and conditioning Kevin Moroney. “We want to give these kids a Division I experience and it definitely gives them that feel and creates excitement for them every time they walk in the door.”

The old place was nicknamed the dungeon. The training area was called that at first because it was in the basement and working out was torture. Over the years though it ended up starting to resemble one. Broken equipment, rusted weights, poor lighting and a decaying floor didn’t exactly draw athletes in to get bigger and stronger.

It was something new athletics director David Bowser wanted to change immediately.

“We are committed to one thing that everybody needs,” said Saint Augustine’s athletic director and head football coach David Bowser. “And that’s a strong strength program.”

The new place is the exact opposite. From the moment you walk in the smell of rubber from the padded floors fills the air. Ten fully stocked barbell racks stand ready to be pressed, pulled or pushed in whatever direction is needed to enhance an athlete’s physique.

Gone are the traditional dumbbells many of which were “borrowed” never to be returned. In their place are PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells. It is complete with weight belts, ropes and everything strength coaches need to put athletes through a brutal workout.

“It fits what we do here,” said Moroney. “It keeps a blue color attitude for training and just working as hard as we can.”

Designed with a dual purpose in mind, the new room features school logos on the floor as well as the benches.

“We had to get a quality weight room not only to enhance the bodies of the guys that we got here but it also helps with recruiting,” said Bowser. “Coach Marone did an outstanding job of putting something together that I think will help us with recruitment and will also have our kids very excited every day when they step in here to work out.”

It’s not just about the hardware upgrades. They upgraded the software also. The screen at the end of the room isn’t a TV for people to watch a show while they work out. It’s hooked to a computer where each of the 12 varsity teams can pull up their workout to maximize their time in the room.

“Each team has their own individualized workout plan all throughout the year to suit their needs,” said Moroney. “We are totally paperless now so we have all of our workouts up on the TV screen.”

Since its completion teams have been cycling in and out of the new facility non-stop. It’s so nice even a few of the faculty have expressed an interest in pumping iron in the Falcons’ new digs.