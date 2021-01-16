No. 18 Virginia routs No. 12 Clemson 85-50 to stay perfect in ACC

by: PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer

Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) dribbles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers apiece as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson with an 85-50 victory.

The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their best start to league play since opening 12-0 in 2017-18.

The Cavaliers tied their season high with 15 3-pointers and had their biggest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Wake Forest 70-34 in February of 2015.

Virginia won its fifth straight since losing to No. 1 Gonzaga last month. 

