CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Time to bring out the giant mascot heads once again.

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot has announced that it will broadcast its 2023 Week 1 show from Charlotte, where the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks will be facing off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

The ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ primetime matchup on Sept. 2 will kick off at 7:30 p.m., but ESPN’s popular road show will start much earlier.

GameDay, hosted by Rece Davis and featuring analysts such as Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso, will start its three-hour long broadcast at 9 a.m. in uptown Charlotte’s Romare Bearden Park, just a couple blocks from Bank of America Stadium.

It will be the third time GameDay has broadcast from the Queen City. The show previously came for the 2021 season opener between Clemson and Georgia as well as twice for ACC Championship Games (2017 and 2020).

The 2023 Week 1 show will be GameDay’s 440th road show and the first time it has ever broadcast from a matchup between the Tar Heels and the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s last appearance was in 2014, and UNC’s was in 2010.