RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jon Scheyer’s first North Carolina-Duke game as the head coach of the Blue Devils is coming on Feb. 4.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its composite league men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday.

The first of two meetings between Duke and UNC — and a rematch of one of last season’s national semifinals — takes place during that first week of February at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Scheyer, who is beginning his first season replacing Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, makes his first trip to the Dean E. Smith Center as a head coach on March 4.

The school previously announced that Scheyer’s regular-season head coaching debut comes Nov. 7 when Duke plays host to Jacksonville.

The Blue Devils visit North Carolina State on Jan. 4 and play host to the Wolfpack on Feb. 28.

N.C. State visits North Carolina on Jan. 21 and hosts the Tar Heels on Feb. 19.