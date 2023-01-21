DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University’s campus was filled with celebration and excitement Saturday.

It was the day the community rallied around the new HBCU champions.

NCCU’s football team was finally recognized for their win against Jackson State University in the Celebration Bowl in December.

But the festivities were more than just about victory on the gridiron.

“It is Eagle Pride amplified for the world to see,” said alumna Raychelle Baptist. “We just witnessed our Celebration Bowl champions march on Fayetteville St. to let the world know we are here.”

Decked out in maroon, school pride took on a whole new level.

“Eagle pride!” shouted Baptist with her two friends.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

There was excitement echoing through campus streets.

“All of the community is coming out to celebrate and cheer on our team,” said Faith Pittment, the President of the Student Activities Board.

“[The win] felt surreal,” said Davius Richard, quarterback for the Eagles. “If you would have seen the stadium, it was amazing.”

But even for the football players, this was more than just about athletic achievement.

“I think it’s a big triumph for the community, it’s a big bang that we’re bringing something back for the community,” said Richard.

It was also about proving something, and about finding strength in one’s own community.

“We are super proud because we were the underdogs,” said Baptist. “One generation to another generation, we are all representing our love for our alma mater.”

“We work together. I think [the community] feels it’s a team effort. We all feel like we’re a part of the team,” said Pittman.