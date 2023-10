RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Saint Augustine’s University football program has added a big name to its coaching staff.

The Falcons hired former Florida State defensive back and four-time Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie as a defensive analyst.

Cromartie led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2007, earning first-team All-Pro honors that same season.

His previous stint in coaching was working as a graduate assistant on Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Texas A&M from 2021-2022.