Shaw Bears determined to ‘stay hungry’ ahead of matchup with Livingstone College Saturday

Shaw University players practice this week before the Bears take on Livingstone College on Saturday (Chris Clark).

SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) – Losing a tough fought football game can do one of two things to a team. It can leave it upset and ready to be beaten again, also known as the hangover effect, or it can make a team much hungrier and more determined to wipe the floor with its next opponent.

Shaw University lost to Fayetteville State by three points with under one minute to play after holding the lead for most of the game. Losses to don’t get much tougher.

Head coach Adrian Jones and his Shaw Bears have never been one to get upset, but rather stay hungry.

He said the team is more determined than ever to avenge last week’s dropped game, meaning it could be a long, hard afternoon on Saturday for opponent Livingstone College.

“I was very worried about how we were going to come out this week, and on Monday, (the players) had more energy than the coaches,” Jones said. “We were still kind of bothered a little bit about the loss, but I was impressed at our guys because they know this season is not over – they know that we still can be 7-3.”

In 2019, the Bears went 4-0 after losing to Fayetteville. And in 2018, they were 4-1 after dropping a game to the Broncos’, so finishing strong is nothing new.

This next game being on the road only helps the Bears get back on track.

“Our name is the ‘Road Warriors’. We like to be on the road,” Jones said. “Staying in nice hotels, you get to bond with each other, and there is nothing better than getting away and trying to get a win.”

Standing in Shaw’s way of win number four is Livingstone.

The last three years Shaw has owned Livingstone, but it can’t look past its Bear counterpart.

In 2019, the Bears escaped the Blue Bears with a seven-point victory.

Having just scored their first win last week against St. Augustine’s, the Blue Bears are also full of confidence. Sometimes a confident team is the most dangerous of all.

“Those guys watched film this week and (know) we didn’t have a great performance against Fayetteville State,” Jones said. “Their momentum is going to be a little better than what our momentum is, but we have to know going into this game that we can’t take them lightly and we have to go in there and fight.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Alumni Memorial Stadium in Salisbury.