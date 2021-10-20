Shaw Bears focused on JCSU, not homecoming

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One week after a last-minute loss to CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) southern division rival Fayetteville State, the Shaw Bears bounced back and handled Livingstone beating them 20-9 improving to 4-3.

“I’m proud of us always when we go on the road and win,” said Adrian Jones, Shaw University coach. “Livingstone is not a bad football team, and we didn’t play the best game but at the end of the day we won so I’m happy with the win.”

The Bears came out flat in the first quarter and trailed until midway through the second when they took the lead on a Torrin Campbell TD pass to Sidney Gibbs. The Bears pulled away in the second half but not without a struggle.

“It’s good to know that when you’re not playing well, you can come back and beat a team,” said Jones. “That’s absolutely what we’re looking”

Two players that put the bite in the Bears’ defense are Devon Hunt and Kareem Butler. Hunt, a senior linebacker, 2016 CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2018 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year registered six solo tackles and 5 assists against Livingstone.

Joining him is linebacker Kareem Butler. The freshman registered 10 solo tackles and one assist.

“Our defense is playing lights out and if we can get our offense to match it, we are going to be hard to beat,” said Jones. “Our defense is playing like we’re the number one defense in the conference right now.”

Coach Jones and his staff now turn their attention to Johnson C. Smith. The Golden Bulls are 0-6 and just run over by Fayetteville State 55-12 last week during the Bronco’s homecoming.

This week the Golden Bulls are once again a homecoming team only this time for Shaw. Plenty of events are planned at the school but as the team is finding out not everything is meant for them, at least not right away.

“Homecoming is for the alums it’s not for football teams,” said Jones. “Our homecoming is Saturday after we win the football game then we can enjoy ourselves.”

Keeping the team focused on practice and not the extracurricular activities shouldn’t be an issue. The team had been laser-focused on finishing the team on a four-game win streak after tripping up against Fayetteville.

That’s not to say coach Jones isn’t looking forward to the festivities as well.

“We’re looking forward to this day because we missed it last year,” said Jones. “It’s great to see it come back this year and I think we’re going to have a big crowd on hand.”

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. at SE Raleigh High School.