RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Shaw University Bears are coming off a tough loss, but with one game left, look to go out on top.

CBS 17 talked with Shaw head coach Adrian Jones about his team focusing up, playing Saint Augustines in Durham and why the Raleigh Classic is such a rivalry.

Jones also talks on why he feels like the Classic wasn’t such a big deal before like it is now.