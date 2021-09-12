Shaw takes FCS Davidson to the limit but come up just short

Shaw Bears wide receiver David Jordan (84) lowers his head and pushes for extra yardage against JCSU Golden Bears safety DeAndre Jones (20) during second-half action at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 26, 2013. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Division II Shaw University Bears came within one play of taking down Division I Football Championship Subdivision Davidson College on the road, falling two points short, 28-26.

The Wildcats jumped on top, 14-0, in the first quarter before the Bears cut the lead in half off a touchdown pass from quarterback Christian Peters to wide receiver Ah’Shaan Belcher.

Jumping to the third quarter, the Bears defense stuffed the Wildcats for no gain on fourth down after Davidson went for it on its own 33-yard line.

On the ensuing possession, the Bears hit pay-dirt when Peters connected with wide receiver Jon Barnes in the end zone for the second Bears’ score. The point after was no good, however, making it a 14-13 game.

Davidson looked like it put the game away with two more TDs to make it 28-13, but the Bears didn’t quit.

In the fourth quarter, Peters hit wide receiver Cameron Richardson for his third TD pass of the game, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to eight. The Bears scored again with 4:36 left in the game when running back Sidney Gibbs plunged in from three yards out making it a two-point game.

Their two-point conversion attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful when running back Sidney Gibbs’ pitch to wide receiver Elliot Dangerfield was off the mark.

Davidson was then able to hold off Shaw for the remainder of the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

Peters went 19-for-31 for 196 yards and three TDs, while Gibbs rushed for 110 yards and a TD. Despite the showing against the FCS team, the Bears fell to 0-2 on the season.

Shaw will be back in action Saturday for its home opener against Central State University at 1 p.m.