RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Ashante Timoll joined the Shaw Lady Bears as an assistant coach during the 2010-2011 season.

A native of New Jersey, Coach Timoll–Coach T–was the Head Basketball Coach at her Alma Mater, New Jersey City University (NJCU) prior to her arrival to Shaw University. She spent the 5 years prior as assistant coach at the same institution.

Prior to her nearly 20-year career coaching college athletics. Ashante used her finance degree in

the world of retirement investments and insurance working with AIG Valic and New England Financial.

When the opportunity presented itself to becoming at part of Shaw University, coach with the

accomplished Head Coach Jacques Curtis and work with the talented women of on the Shaw Lady Bears team Coach T was beyond excited.

For 10 years Coach T worked with the Shaw Lady Bears winning 4 CIAA conference titles, 2

regional titles, and the 2012 National Championship.

Coach T retired from coaching in 2020 to spend more time with her daughter Lena. During

retirement she started her own company and has embarked on a successful career as a Voice Over artist/actor. Her voice can be heard on TV and radio for top brands all over the country and world.

Ashante is excited and honored to inducted into the Shaw University Hall of Fame as a part of the 2012 National Champions.



