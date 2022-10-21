RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Averill Bryant attended Shaw University from 2003 to 2008 and graduated with a degree in Recreational Management.

He was also on scholarship to participate with the Shaw University baseball program.

During his career on the baseball team, Averill was a four year starter playing over 130 games at the Catcher, First base and Designated hitter with a career batting average of .404, Slugging percentage of .571, 198 Hits, 157 runs scored, 161 total RBI’s, 50 Double’s, 4 Triples, 8 Home runs.

Awards accumulated during his career were: All CIA Rookie Team 2005, Appointed Co Team

Captain 2006 thru 2008, CIA Championship 2006, 3 Time ALL Conference Team 2006,2007 and 2008, CIA Championship runner up 2007, 2007-All-Tournament Team, North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association-All State Student Athlete team for 2007 and 2008 Regular Season Conference champs.