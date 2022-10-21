RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Avery Bryant graduated from Shaw University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Management and he also played baseball from 2005 – 2008.
- During his academic/baseball career at Shaw University he was a:
- Four-year starter and Letterman
- 2005 All- CIA Rookie Team
- 2006 – 2008 Co-Team Captain
- 2006 CIA Conference Champions
- 2006, 2007, 2008 All -CIAA Team
- 2006 Shaw University Team MVP
- 2008 Regular Season Champions
- 2008 All – Daktronics Regional Team
- All-Academic All-Star 2005 -2008
- The Honor Student Pin 2008 for 3.04 GPA