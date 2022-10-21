RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Avery Bryant graduated from Shaw University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Management and he also played baseball from 2005 – 2008.

During his academic/baseball career at Shaw University he was a:

Four-year starter and Letterman

2005 All- CIA Rookie Team

2006 – 2008 Co-Team Captain

2006 CIA Conference Champions

2006, 2007, 2008 All -CIAA Team

2006 Shaw University Team MVP

2008 Regular Season Champions

2008 All – Daktronics Regional Team

All-Academic All-Star 2005 -2008

The Honor Student Pin 2008 for 3.04 GPA