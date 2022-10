RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Brittany Ransom is a native of Columbus, Ohio and graduate of Shaw University.

She played basketball during the 2010-12 seasons. While at Shaw, Brittany was part of the

2011 CIAA Championship and 2012 CIAA Championship teams.

In 2011 the team made a Final Four appearance then returned the next year with her teammates winning the National DII Championship for the 2012 season in San Antonio, Texas.

These days, Brittany is a mother, Software Engineer, and artist.