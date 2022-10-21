RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coach Carl Hatchell is from Florence, South Carolina and graduated from Mars Hill College in 1974 and received his Master’s degree from the University of North Carolina in 1989.

From 1975-1987 he has served as head football and boys basketball coach for James F.

Byrnes in Florence, S.C. where he won two State Championships in Basketball and took his team to the Football Playoffs.

From 1988-2004, he served on the Faculty at Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C. where he taught Physical Education classes and was Head Women’s Basketball and Softball Coach.

At Meredith College, he led his teams to NCAA Tournament bids as an Independent and had a winning percentage of almost 80%.

From 2004-2011, Coach Hatchell coached at Cresset Christian Academy taking his teams to the state play offs six out of 7seven seasons.