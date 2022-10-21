RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Crystal Harris is a graduate of William L Dickinson High School. She Played two years of Varsity Basketball, in which she won Freshman Of The Year and picked to play on their All City Team.

Subsequently, she attended Union County College In Cranford, NJ and won the 2009 Championship.

In 2011, Crystal was recruited to Shaw University’s women’s basketball team. As a lady bear, she was part of the All Tournament Team which she became an NCAA National Champion, 2012 CIAA championship winner, and 2012 CIAA’s most valuable player.