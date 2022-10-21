RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Jonas Dwayne Richard affectionately know as , Coach J, graduated from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he excelled academically and

athletically.

Coach J started his collegiate basketball career at Southern University in Baton

Rouge, Louisiana and finished his basketball career at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo,

Mississippi, where he graduated in Math/Computer Science.

He has served the communities of the Triangle area for over 20 years, where he has

been a technology professional, sports performance trainer, and dynamic basketball skills

instructor.

In addition to coaching Women’s Basketball at Shaw, Jonas has played an

integral part in developing basketball talent throughout the Carolina’s High School,

Middle school, and Elite Club Levels (Garner Flames/Carolina Flames).