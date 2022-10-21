RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Lacey Lane transferred to Shaw University where she was a true point guard and helped lead Shaw to several conference championships, NCAA Regional Championships and ultimately the 2012 NCAA National Championship.

Her razzle dazzle ball handling entertained and excited the crowd with her accurate outside shooting set shot.

Still an athlete at heart, Lane currently works for the largest and most iconic wrestling company in the world where she is a WWE superstar and is half of the current tag team champions.