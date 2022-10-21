RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Milos was born in Split, Croatia on March 19, 1987 as a son of Biljana and Negovan Stankovic.

Milos was raised in a small town of Herceg Novi, Montenegro, where he began playing tennis at the age of 8. At the age of 15, pursuing better tennis training opportunities, Milos moved to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, where he represented some of the most prominent tennis clubs and ranked in the group of the country’s top juniors.

In September of 2007, Milos enrolled at Shaw University and joined the Men’s Tennis Team

under the leadership of Coach Sunday Enitan.

At Shaw, Milos played both singles and doubles and acted as a team captain and assistant coach. His positive record was boosted by his junior year, where he was undefeated for the year. During his four years at Shaw, Men’s Tennis Team won four CIAA championships, logged first Regionals wins and made the first appearance at the National Championship.