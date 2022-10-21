RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Victoria J. Tanner born and raised in Raleigh, N.C. to Donald (hall of famer) and Vanessa Tanner.

A 2012 graduate of Shaw University and member of the Women’s basketball team. Prior to her start at Shaw University, she graduated from Wake Forest-Rolesville High School where she played basketball and competed in track and field, earning a slew of awards.

While at Shaw, she majored in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice and joined the Beta Theta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc in spring of 2012. During her athletic career at Shaw University, she has accumulated a “back-to-back” CIAA Championship for the 2011 and 2012 season, 2011 NCAA Final Four contestant, and is a member of the 2012 National Championship team.

Tanner was also awarded most offensive rebounder in 2010, most improved 2011, and the Chester Davis Sportsmanship Award winner for 2012 season.



