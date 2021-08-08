Shaw University holds Elite Camp aimed at high school players and unsigned 2021 seniors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The drills, equipment and surroundings all looked like a regular basketball practice. It wasn’t until these guys hit the floor and started putting their skills on full display that you realized this was the Bobby Collins Elite Camp.

“We really had a good turnout this week and we recognize we have a lot of local talent,” said Shaw head men’s basketball coach Bobby Collins. “What we’re doing is we’re turning every stone over. This camp is obviously giving kids an opportunity to be seen by our staff.”

He isn’t secretive about his push to recruit local talent and the coach see’s everything off and on the court.

Each pass, forced shot, defensive help, good and bad looks — nothing gets by him. Collins and his staff are there in an instant with compliments and criticisms. It’s not just about teaching good fundamentals and improving their game. It’s about fundamentally changing how these players look at the Shaw program and getting that word of mouth groundswell things are different on South Wilmington Street.

“It’s very important to show them what Shaw basketball is going to be,” said Collins. “What we’re trying to do being a new staff is create a culture of winning and create a culture of teaching them about life as well.”

In coaching, longevity is usually based on wins and losses. Sure he’s piled up victories but it might come as a surprise coach Collins places just as much emphasis on developing young men and seeing them graduate as he does winning championships.

“We talk about this often with our staff about how the basketball part is easy and it’s really about the life teaching lessons for us,” said Collins. “Once we get that part, then the basketball part comes and then we can start winning and good things happen.”