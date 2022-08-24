RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The St. Augustine’s Falcons look to be much improved in year two of the David Bowser era.
The head coach talked with CBS 17 ahead of its season opener a week from Thursday at Tusculum.
by: Todd Gibson
