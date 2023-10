RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — St. Augustine’s University fired its head football coach on Friday morning.

CBS 17 has learned that Howard Feggins was fired for playing an ineligible player for three snaps in a game against Virginia State on Sept. 16.

Feggins is the second football coach to be fired this calendar year by St. Augustine’s.

The Falcons are winless so far this season.

