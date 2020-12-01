Sun Bowl becomes 4th ACC tie-in bowl to cancel over COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, TX – DECEMBER 30: Running back Cierre Wood #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the Hyundai Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sun Bowl has become the fourth ACC tie-in postseason game to cancel over the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS 17 sister station KTSM confirmed Monday the 86th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl would not be played.

“It’s sad, but it’s the best thing we can do for our community (give the COVID-19 situation),” a Sun Bowl official told KTSM.

The Sun Bowl currently invites teams from the ACC and Pac-12 to play in El Paso.

The Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl and was scheduled to kick off at noon on New Year’s Eve.

The Sun Bowl joins the Holiday, Fenway and Pinstripe bowls in calling off games this year.

The Holiday Bowl, which features an ACC/Pac-12 matchup in San Diego, was canceled in late October over the virus.

The inaugural Fenway Bowl was also canceled in late October. An AAC team was set to play an ACC opponent in Fenway Park.

Late last week, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl was canceled due to the pandemic.