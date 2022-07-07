RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is being held together by four sheets of paper.

The league’s grant-of-rights agreement has been discussed often during the nearly 10 years of its existence — but hasn’t been seen by the general public until this week, when CBS 17 News obtained it via an open records request.

The concept is simple: Every ACC school signed over control of its television rights to the league through the duration of the contract. That makes it much more difficult for a school to leave the conference, which would hold onto those rights — and the revenue those rights generate — even if a university jumped ship.

CBS 17 News obtained the initial version of the grant-of-rights signed in 2013 and lasts through June 30, 2027.

The ACC extended it through 2036 as part of its deal with ESPN to create the ACC Network, but that document has not yet been released.

But now we know exactly what was in the original paperwork and how it’s keeping the conference together.

It’s a big deal now because the potential domino effect of UCLA and Southern California moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten could affect the ACC with several schools being speculated as possible targets for other conferences.

The language in the document is clear.

Paragraph 1 lays out that each school “irrevocably and exclusively” grants the league those television rights to its home games “regardless of whether such Member Institution remains a member of the Conference during the entirety of the Term.”

There’s similarly strong language in Paragraph 6, which ensures that every school acknowledges that “the grant of Rights during the entire Term is irrevocable and effective until the end of the Term regardless of whether the Member Institution withdraws from the Conference during the Term or otherwise ceases to participate” as an ACC member.

Additionally, if the ACC should expand, any new school must agree to the grant-of-rights.

The ACC paid its member schools an average of roughly $36 million a piece during the 2020-21 academic year, up from $32 million the year before, according to the conference’s IRS Form 990s from those years obtained by CBS 17 News.

But as big as that sounds, those payouts lag behind those from other power conferences.

The Southeastern Conference paid its member schools an average of nearly $55 million in 2020-21. The Big Ten paid each of its 12 longest-tenured members about $54 million in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the payouts to dip the following year.

The SEC started this latest round of realignment almost exactly one year ago when it added Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12. Those schools aren’t expected to join the SEC until July 1, 2025, because the Big 12 — like the ACC — has a grant-of-rights agreement.