Tough non-conference schedule sharpening the Camels for Big South play

DURHAM, NC – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Kevin McGeehan of the Campbell Fighting Camels reacts against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Campbell University head men’s basketball coach Kevin McGeehan had a plan for his team heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

“You know we needed to be tested,” McGeehan said. “We had a really, really good season last year and made it to the championship game of the Big South.”

And that’s where their season ended – in Rock Hill, South Carolina – at the hands of powerful Winthrop University.

The Eagles blasted their way through the Big South a year ago finishing with a 17-1 league mark on their way to a 23-2 slate and an NCAA appearance.

“We fell short against one of the best teams the Big South has ever seen,” McGeehan said of Winthrop. “We want to be in that position again this year.”

So, the Camels were aggressive with their early-season scheduling.

Road trips to Marshall University and Stetson University produced a pair of two-point wins. A one-point win also came over the University of Hartford, followed by just an 11-point loss to Duke University in the Veterans Day Weekend Showcase at Cameron Indoor Stadium, gave the Camels confidence.

“I love that actually, that’s what teams like us need,” senior Ricky Clemons said of the Camels’ tough early slate. “Coming off of last year we knew how good we could be this year, and no better way to test that than playing great teams.”

Campbell is 6-1 on the year with another tough road trip just around the corner.

The Camels head to Richmond, Virginia, for a meeting with Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday. They’ll have five more non-conference games before the Camels begin Big South play in the first week of January.

“I know one thing about my team, they do want to play well,” McGeehan said. “They do want to do things right and show toughness and be competitive. We’re off to a good start, and in a conference like the Big South, (it’s) most important how you’re going to play once you get to conference.”

Winthrop proved that one year ago, Campbell hopes to do the same this time around.