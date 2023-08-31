CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is voting in opposition to Atlantic Coast Conference expansion, the Board of Trustees said in a statement on Thursday night.

The UNC Board of Trustees, along with Chair David Boliek Jr. and Vice Chair John Preyer, stated the “strong majority” of board members are against the idea of expansion.

For many weeks, the ACC has considered adding Stanford, California and SMU as full-time members.

“Although we respect the academic excellence and the athletic programs of those institutions, the travel distances for routine in-conference competitive play are too great for this arrangement to make sense for our student athletes, coaches, alumni and fans,” the statement said. “Furthermore, the economics of this newly imagined transcontinental conference do not sufficiently address the income disparity ACC members face. Without ironclad assurances that the proposed expansion serves the interest of UNC-Chapel Hill, we believe it should be voted down.”

ACC university leaders are scheduled to meet to discuss conference expansion on Friday morning, according to The Associated Press.