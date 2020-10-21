UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team is currently in quarantine and following COVID-19 protocols after positive tests impacting fewer than five members of the team, according to UNCG.
Those testing positive are in isolation per the school’s existing procedures.
A statement on the UNCG website reads: “In order to focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes and out of an abundance of caution, all men’s basketball activities, including the start of official practices, have been paused.”
